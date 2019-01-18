Turnover in F&O segment drops sharply

Nifty January 2019 at modest premium

The Nifty January 2019 traded at 10,936.80, a premium of 29.85 points from the Nifty's closing of 10,906.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 5.13 lakh crore compared with Rs 17.47 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 1.75 points or 0.02% to settle at 10,906.95.

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

January 2019 futures traded at 1,188, compared with spot closing price of 1185.80. January 2019 futures traded at 392.05, compared with spot closing price of 390.25. January 2019 futures traded at 296.55, compared with spot closing price of 295.30.

The January 2019 F&O contracts expire on 31 January 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)