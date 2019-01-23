Turnover in F&O segment jumps

Nifty January 2019 at premium

The Nifty January 2019 traded at 10845, a premium of 13.50 points from the Nifty's closing of 10831.50 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.22 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.55 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 91.25 points or 0.84% to settle at 10,831.50.

ITC, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

ITC January 2019 futures traded at 277, compared with spot closing price of 276. January 2019 futures traded at 1228.55, compared with spot closing price of 1224.45. January 2019 futures traded at 431, compared with spot closing price of 430.40.

The January 2019 F&O contracts expire on 31 January 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)