Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE VIX fell 0.5% to 12.21.

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,897.65, a premium of 18 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,879.65.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 46.48 lakh crore compared with Rs 47 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 61.40 points or 0.39% to 15,879.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.5% to 12.2125.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel and RIL were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)