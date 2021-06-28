Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE VIX rose 0.26% to 13.4025.

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,861.65, a premium of 46.95 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,814.70.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 29.56 lakh crore compared with Rs 24.61 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 45.65 points or 0.29% to 15,814.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.26% to 13.4025.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)