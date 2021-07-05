Nifty July futures trade at premium

RIL, SBI and Adani Enterprises were the top traded stock

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,868, a premium of 33.65 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,834.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 27.16 lakh crore compared with Rs 25.93 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 112.15 points or 0.71% to 15,834.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.18% to 12.0675.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Adani Enterprises were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

