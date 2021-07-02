Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE VIX tumbled 5.84% to 12.09

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,747.20, a premium of 25 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,722.20.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 25.93 lakh crore compared with Rs 84.09 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 42.20 points or 0.27% to 15,722.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 5.84% to 12.09.

Reliance Industries, Tata Chemicals and Bharti Airtel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

