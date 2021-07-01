Nifty July futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in the F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,727, a premium of 47 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,680.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 84.09 lakh crore compared with Rs 49.50 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 41.50 points or 0.26% to 15,680.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.57% to 12.84.

Reliance Industries, Info Edge (India) and State Bank of India were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)