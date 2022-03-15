Nifty Mar futures trade at discount

India VIX surged 4.09% at 25.73.

The Nifty March 2022 were at 16,648.60, a discount of 14.4 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,663 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 74.31 lakh crore compared with Rs 50.70 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 208.3 points or 1.23% to settle at 16,663.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 4.09% at 25.73.

RIL, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expire on 31 March 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)