Nifty March futures trade at premium; India VIX up 5%

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank most active in segment.

The Nifty March 2022 were at 15,892.95, a premium of 29.80 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,863.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 51.89 lakh crore compared with Rs 52.51 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 382.20 points or 2.35% to settle at 15,863.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.90% at 29.33.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expires on 31 March 2022.

