Nifty March futures trade at premium

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank most active in segment.

The Nifty March 2022 were at 16,656.60, a premium of 26.15 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,630.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 46.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 224.71 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 35.55 points or 0.21% to settle at 16,630.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.92% at 25.3450.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expires on 31 March 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)