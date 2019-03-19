Nifty March futures at premium

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, March 2019 most active

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11578, at premium of 45.60 points over the Nifty's closing of 11532.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 10.70 lakh crore compared with Rs 10.46 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 70.20 points or 0.61% to settle at 11,532.40.

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. March 2019 futures traded at 1382, compared with spot closing price of 1378. March 2019 futures traded at 304.10, compared with spot closing price of 302.75. March 2019 futures traded at 398.50, compared with spot closing price of 397.85.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

