Turnover in F&O segment spurts

Nifty March at steep premium

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11,387, at premium of 43.75 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,343.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 19.97 lakh crore compared with Rs 13.14 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 1.55 points or 0.01% to settle at 11,343.25.

(RIL), and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

RIL March 2019 futures traded at 1,345.10, compared with spot closing price of 1339.50. March 2019 futures traded at 251.50, compared with spot closing price of 250.15. March 2019 futures traded at 389.25, compared with spot closing price of 388.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

