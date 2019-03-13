Nifty March futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11,372.60, at premium of 30.90 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,341.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 13.14 lakh crore compared with Rs 10.17 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 40.50 points or 0.36% to settle at 11,341.70.

HDFC Bank, (RIL) and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

March 2019 futures traded at 2,228, compared with spot closing price of 2229. RIL March 2019 futures traded at 1,352.70, compared with spot closing price of 1349. March 2019 futures traded at 245.95, compared with spot closing price of 244.25.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)