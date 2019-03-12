Nifty March futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment spurts

The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11,325.30, at premium of 24.10 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,301.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 10.17 lakh crore compared with Rs 6.79 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 133.15 points or 1.19% to settle at 11,301.20.

(RIL), and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

RIL March 2019 futures traded at 1,334.60, compared with spot closing price of 1330.85. March 2019 futures traded at 388.20, compared with spot closing price of 388.70. March 2019 futures traded at 2,179, compared with spot closing price of 2168.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2019.

