Nifty May futures trade at premium

The Nifty May 2021 were at 14,660.35 at a premium 29.25 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,631.10.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 22.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 99.43 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 263.80 points or 1.77% to 14,631.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.19% to 23.0275.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and SBI were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

