Nifty April futures trade at discount

NSE VIX fell 1.5% to 23.08

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,645.05, at a discount of 8 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,653.05.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 27.85 lakh crore compared with Rs 25.96 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 168.05 points or 1.16% to 14,653.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.75% to 23.08.

Tata Steel, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

