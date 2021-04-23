Nifty April futures trade at discount

NSE VIX fell 1.45% to 22.69.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,333, at a discount of 8.35 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,341.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 24.41 lakh crore compared with Rs 88.49 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 64.80 points or 0.45% to 14,341.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.45% to 22.69.

Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Cadila Healthcare were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

