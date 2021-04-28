Nifty April futures trade at discount

NSE VIX fell 2.17% to 22.58.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,846.45, at a discount of 18.10 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,864.55.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 43.53 lakh crore compared with Rs 27.85 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 211.5 points or 1.44% to 14,864.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.17% to 22.58.

Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire tomorrow, 29 April 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)