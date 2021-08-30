Nifty scales 16,900; IT stocks lag

Equity indices scaled fresh all time high and traded with strong gains in mid afternoon trade. Barring the Nifty IT index, all the sectoral indices on the NSE were in the green. The Nifty scaled 16,900 mark for the first time.

At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 665.08 points or 1.19% at 56,789.32. The Nifty 50 index added 200.95 points or 1.2% at 16,906.70.

The Sensex hit record high of 56,820.65 while the Nifty hit all time high of 16,905.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.65% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.57%. Both the indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth was strong.

On the BSE, 2,264 shares rose and 984 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.

Coronavirus Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 21,64,13,894 with 45,01,051 deaths. India reported 3,76,324 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,38,210 deaths while 3,19,23,405 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

With the administration of 73,85,866 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 63.09 crore (63,09,17,927) as per provisional reports till 7 A. M. yesterday. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.53%.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index declined 0.47% to 34,149.80 and was the only loser on NSE sectoral indices. The index saw profit booking after rising 11.77% in the past one month.

Tech Mahindra (down 1.53%), Mindtree (down 1.02%), Infosys (down 0.66%), Oracle Financial Services (down 0.59%) and Wipro (down 0.36%) were top losers in IT space.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 73.2350 from its previous closing of 73.6950.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2021 settlement fell 0.54% to Rs 47,280.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% at 92.713.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2021 settlement fell 68 cents or 0.95% to $71.02 a barrel.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.236% from its previous close of 6.254%.

