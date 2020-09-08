Nifty Sept futures trade at discount

India VIX jumps 3% to 22.72.

The Nifty September 2020 were at 11,310.30, a discount of 7.05 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 11,317.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 15.29 lakh crore compared with Rs 13.10 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 37.7 or 0.33% at 11,317.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 3.24% at 22.7225.

On the options front, Nifty options for 10 September 2020 expiry showed a maximum Call OI of 34.77 lakh contracts at the 11,600 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 31.40 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

The Nifty option chain for 24 September 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 20.13 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 30.25 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 24 September 2020.

