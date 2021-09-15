Nifty Sept futures trade at premium

VIX gained 1.14% to 13.73

The Nifty September 2021 were at 17,535.10, a premium of 15.65 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 17,519.45.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index soared 139.45 points or 0.8% to 17,519.45, registering a record closing high.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 38.13 lakh crore compared with Rs 34.06 lakh crore in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 1.14% to 13.73.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for September expiry.

The September F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2021.

