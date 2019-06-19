Nifty slips into the red; PSU OMCs slide

The Sensex was almost flat while the Nifty slipped into negative terrain in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 12.82 points or 0.03% at 39,059.16. The index was down 11.55 points or 0.10% at 11,680.00.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.77%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.29%.

The market breadth was tilted towards the sellers. On the BSE, 632 shares rose and 1846 shares fell. A total of 119 shares were unchanged.

gained 2.98%. The company announced that the it has received an order from (MMRCL) for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of tunnel ventilation and air conditioning system. The order is approximately valued at Rs 253 crore. The order is subject to the definitive agreements between the Company and MMRCL.

IT stock were trading lower. (down 1.83%), (down 1.28%), (down 1.03%), (down 0.60%), (down 0.43%), (down 0.18%) and (down 0.13%), declined. While, (up 0.07%), (up 0.20%) and (up 1.24%), advanced.

Shares of (PSU OMCs) declined as oil price increased. (down 3.02%), (down 2.73%) and (down 2.10%), declined.

In the commodities market, for August 2019 settlement was up 22 cents at $62.36 a barrel. The contract rose $1.20, or 1.96% to settle at $62.14 a barrel during the previous trading session on hopes of a US- trade deal and potential economic stimulus from the (ECB).

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 69.77, compared with its close of 69.70 during the previous trading session.

Overseas, European shares were trading lower ahead of a much-anticipated decision on interest rates. The kicked off its two-day monetary policy meeting yesterday. The Fed is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged this time but possibly lay the groundwork for a rate cut later this year.

Asian stocks were trading higher on Wednesday. on Tuesday announced plans on for an "extended meeting" with Chinese at next week's summit, sparking hopes of a resolution to the ongoing trade war between the two nations. The US and

