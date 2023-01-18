Nifty tops 18,150; Sensex gains 390 pts; metals shine

The key equity indices ended with strong gains amid positive global cues on Wednesday. The Nifty closed above the 18,150 mark after hitting the day's low of 18,032.45 in early trade. Metal, financial services and healthcare shares were in demand while PSU banks, oil & gas and auto shares tumbled.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 390.02 points or 0.64% to 61,045.74. The Nifty 50 index added 112.05 points or 0.62% to 18,165.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.46% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.17%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,953 shares rose, and 1,559 shares fell. A total of 137 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of November, 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 105.8, is 9.7% higher as compared to the level in the month of November, 2021. As per the provisional statistics of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April-November, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year is 4.7%.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.91% to 4,228.25. The index has declined 2.73% in two trading sessions.

Welspun Corp (up 4.43%), Steel Authority of India (up 4.19%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 4.18%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.65%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.14%), Tata Steel (up 2.64%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 2.63%), Vedanta (up 1.93%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.75%) and JSW Steel (up 1.21%) advanced.

Hindalco Industries advanced 3.14% after the company's board approved allotment of 70,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 700 crore, on private placement basis.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ITC was up 0.89% The FMCG major on Tuesday announced that it will acquire 100% stake in Sproutlife Foods (SFPL), engaged in the manufacture and sale of health food brand 'Yoga Bar' for over a period of three to four years.

Adani Green Energy slipped 3.54%. The company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Two has entered into a binding term sheet for acquisition of 50% equity interest in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan (ESUCRL) for Rs 15 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed by 28 February 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.20%.

The car major has recalled a total of 17,362 vehicles manufactured between 8 December 2022 and 12 January 2023 to inspect and replace airbag controller (affected part), free of cost, if required in these vehicles. The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.

ICICI Prudential Life advanced 0.72%. The life insurer's consolidated net profit declined 29% to Rs 221.56 crore on 78% rise in total income to Rs 17778.51 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22. The net premium income for the quarter rose 4.3% on-year to Rs 9,465 crore. The first year gross premium income for the insurer declined 11% on-year to Rs 1,378 crore, while single premium income increased 12.6% to Rs 2,649 crore.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company tumbled 4.10%. The general insurer reported 11% rise in net profit to Rs 352.53 crore on 13.7% increase in total income to Rs 4,570.11 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Delta Corp slipped 3.74%. The gaming and casino firm's consolidated net profit rose 20.5% to Rs 84.82 crore on 10.58% increase in net sales to Rs 273.37 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Tata Investment Corporation dropped 4.20% after the company's consolidated net profit declined 13.2% to Rs 34.53 crore as against Rs 39.80 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Eris Lifesciences declined 3.45% after the pharma company's consolidated net profit rose marginally to Rs 101.86 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 100.77 crore recorded in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 27.4% to Rs 417.84 crore in quarter ended 31 December 2022 as compared to Rs 328.07 crore in Q3 FY22.

Global markets:

Markets in Europe and Asia traded mostly higher on Wednesday.

The annual rate of inflation in the U. K. fell in December to 10.5%. It marked the second month of falls, after the rate slipped from a 41-year high to 10.7% in November.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan announced no change to its yield curve control policy.

US stocks saw mixed trend on Tuesday as weak earnings from Goldman Sachs dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Average index lower, but a jump in Tesla shares helped the Nasdaq Composite stay postive as the corporate earnings season took center stage.

