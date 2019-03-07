Nifty turns negative; IT shares decline

The market wiped off intraday gains in mid-morning trade. At 11:18 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 29.32 points or 0.08% at 36,665.42. The index was down 4.30 points or 0.04% at 11,048.70.

Indices rose in early trade and advanced further to hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. Benchmarks reversed gains in mid-morning trade. Selling in IT shares put pressure on bourses.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.05%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.13%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 1136 shares rose and 1028 shares fell. A total of 130 shares were unchanged.

IT shares declined. (down 1.96%), (down 1.43%), (down 0.98%), (down 0.76%), (down 0.6%), (down 0.2%), (down 0.15%) and (down 0.11%), edged lower. (up 0.01%) and (up 0.74%), edged higher.

Telecom was up 0.15%. The company gave further details of its largest capital infusion plan involving a mix of rights issue and perpetual issue to raise a total of up to Rs 32000 crore to further bolster its capital structure. The board of has approved rights issue to raise up to Rs 25000 crore through issuance of fully paid up shares at a price of Rs 220 per share and to raise an additional Rs 7000 crore via the foreign currency perpetual issue.

The entire rights entitlement of promoter and promoter group of approximately Rs 16785.70 million will be subscribed by them and GIC, with promoter and promoter group subscribing to Rs 11785.70 crore and GIC subscribing Rs 5000 crore by way of renouncement in their favour.

The board has additionally provided an in principle approval for the issuance of a foreign currency perpetual of up to Rs 7000 crore ($1 bn), subject to price, market conditions and terms and conditions as acceptable, and such conditions allowing for full accounting equity credit and subject to all applicable laws including under Regulations. The company is in the process of appointing banks to take this forward.

Overseas, most Asian shares declined on Thursday, following a third consecutive day of losses on Wall Street as investors tracked US- trade negotiations.

US stocks slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors continue to wait for news of a trade deal between the US and

Payroll-service company estimated that the US private sector added 183,000 jobs in February, according to

US data released Wednesday showed the country's trade deficit soaring to a 10-year high of $59.8 billion in December. The US trade deficit soared to a 10-year high in 2018 of $621 billion, the Commerce Department said.

Meanwhile, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in its latest interim economic outlook yesterday, 6 March 2019, said that the global economy is slowing and risks persist, with growth weakening much more than expected in The projects that the global economy will grow by 3.3% in 2019 and 3.4% in 2020. The outlook and projections cover all economies. Downward revisions from the previous Economic Outlook in November 2018 are particularly significant for the euro area, notably and Italy, as well as for the United Kingdom, and

Indian economic growth is seen improving to 7.2% in 2019 and 7.3% in 2020 after growing by 7% in 2018. However, the projections for 2019 and 2020 have been trimmed by 0.10% compared to the November estimate by the Business confidence and investment remain strong, and activity should benefit from easing financial conditions, lower oil prices, accommodative fiscal policy and recent structural reforms, said in its report.

