Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 1.68%

OECD Sees Indian Economy Growing At 7.2% In 2019, Highlights Easing Financial Conditions
Nifty Energy index ended up 1.68% at 15363.05 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd jumped 3.30%, Tata Power Company Ltd rose 3.11% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 2.81%.

The Nifty Energy index has increased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 7.84% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.31% and Nifty Pharma index increased 1.11% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.60% to close at 11053 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.53% to close at 36636.1 today.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 16:00 IST

