Nava Bharat Ventures surges on buyback plan

Nava Bharat Ventures soared 11.75% to Rs 65.6 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on 26 February 2021.

In a BSE filing made on Tuesday (23 February), the company said that its board will meet on Friday, 26 February 2021, to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares.

Nava Bharat Ventures has presence in ferro alloys, power, mining, agribusiness and healthcare services.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 168% jump in net profit to Rs 161.79 crore on a 29.5% rise in net sales to Rs 660.13 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

