Darshan Orna Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Paramount Communications Ltd and Hitech Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 February 2021.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Paramount Communications Ltd and Hitech Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 February 2021.

Darshan Orna Ltd lost 6.63% to Rs 13.52 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5385 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18094 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd tumbled 6.47% to Rs 101.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31756 shares in the past one month.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd crashed 5.62% to Rs 509.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paramount Communications Ltd dropped 5.26% to Rs 8.28. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35034 shares in the past one month.

Hitech Corporation Ltd pared 5.21% to Rs 127.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2574 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)