Coal India board to mull 2nd interim dividend

The board of Coal India will meet on Friday, 5 March 2021, to consider second interim dividend for 2020-21.

The company has fixed Tuesday, 16 March 2021, as the record date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend on equity shares for FY 2020-21, if declared by the board.

The PSU miner posted a 21.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,084.10 crore on 0.7% increase in net sales to Rs 21,708.27 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

Shares of Coal India was up 4.46% at Rs 143 on the BSE.

