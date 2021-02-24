Asian Granito India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Magma Fincorp Ltd, Mphasis Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2021.

Asian Granito India Ltd lost 5.90% to Rs 209 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd crashed 5.42% to Rs 40.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 93.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Magma Fincorp Ltd tumbled 4.96% to Rs 107.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd corrected 4.50% to Rs 1670. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39885 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15282 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd pared 4.05% to Rs 329.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12927 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32223 shares in the past one month.

