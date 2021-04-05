NIIT Ltd Spikes 14.39%

NIIT Ltd has lost 1.77% over last one month compared to 5.83% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.51% drop in the SENSEX

NIIT Ltd rose 14.39% today to trade at Rs 189.15. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.54% to quote at 26914.08. The index is up 5.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd increased 5.92% and Tanla Platforms Ltd added 5% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 128.46 % over last one year compared to the 79.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NIIT Ltd has lost 1.77% over last one month compared to 5.83% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.51% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 42192 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40603 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 210.5 on 06 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 74 on 03 Apr 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)