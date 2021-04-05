Tata Motors completes sale of defense business

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors transfers its defense business to Tata Advanced Systems
Govt. of divest its entire stake in Tata Communications
Govt to sell stake in Tata Comm
Tata Power completes sale of defence business to Tata Advanced Systems
Tata Consumer Products features in Leadership position for best sustainability practices
-
Tata Motors has completed the transfer of its defense business with effect from 1 April 2021 to Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) for an upfront consideration of Rs 227.7 crore.
The transfer has been completed through a slump sale as per Scheme of Arrangement approved by National Company Law Tribunal at Mumbai and Hyderabad. Over the next several months, Tata Motors and TASL will work closely to ensure smooth transition of the Defense business.
TASL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt., is focused on providing integrated solutions for aerospace, defense and homeland security. The sale of Defense business to TASL is in line with Tata Group's strategy of consolidating the defense businesses under a single entity to bring scale and synergy.
Tata Motors will continue to play a significant role in the value chain by supplying chassis and aggregates to TASL for developing specialized defense applications, while continuing to supply pure civilian PVs and CVs to defense forces directly.
TASL will invest in enhancing design & development capabilities for expanding the global footprint and providing specialist, high value-added, futuristic solutions to defense customers in and outside India. The consolidation will yield benefits in the form of operational and financial synergies helping deliver better value for both the entities.
The announcement was made after market hours on Thursday, 1 March 2021. Shares of Tata Motors rose 1.9% to settle at Rs 307.60 on Thursday.
Tata Motors has been in the defense sector for several decades, and currently has a wide portfolio of logistics, combat support and armoured vehicles for the defense, paramilitary and state police forces.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU