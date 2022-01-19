Nikkei Crashes Amid Broad Based Selloff

Japan stocks crashed on Wednesday as broad based selling in infra and real estate sectors hurt the mood. The stocks started on a downbeat note following an overnight tumble in the US equities and sustained losses throughout amid weak cues from Asian equities. The Nikkei 225 lost 2.80% to close at 27460, testing a new 3-months low. The Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index also tanked 3.12%. The broader Topix Index dropped around 3% too.
Sony Corp was hit sharply and closed down 12.79%. Sony fell after gaming rival Microsoft said it will buy developer Activision Blizzard in a record $68.7 billion deal for the industry. Toyota also lost 5% after the company said it no longer expects to meet its annual production target due to a global chip crunch.
Banking and financials stayed under stress too. SoftBank fell 1.74%, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial also lost around 1.50% each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU