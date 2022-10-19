JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 48.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Indices extend rally for 4th day; Nifty ends above 17,500
Business Standard

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit declines 3.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.13% to Rs 331.57 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management declined 3.58% to Rs 206.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 213.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.13% to Rs 331.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 327.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales331.57327.87 1 OPM %58.3658.95 -PBDT274.63289.37 -5 PBT267.55282.80 -5 NP206.07213.72 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 17:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU