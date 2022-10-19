Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit declines 3.58% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1.13% to Rs 331.57 croreNet profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management declined 3.58% to Rs 206.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 213.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.13% to Rs 331.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 327.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales331.57327.87 1 OPM %58.3658.95 -PBDT274.63289.37 -5 PBT267.55282.80 -5 NP206.07213.72 -4
