Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit declines 3.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management declined 3.58% to Rs 206.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 213.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.13% to Rs 331.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 327.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

