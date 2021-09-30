Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Patspin India Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd, Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd and Max Ventures and Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 September 2021.
Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd lost 8.20% to Rs 38.6 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28171 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4860 shares in the past one month.
Patspin India Ltd crashed 4.90% to Rs 8.73. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5850 shares in the past one month.
Palash Securities Ltd tumbled 4.90% to Rs 84.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1958 shares in the past one month.
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd dropped 4.73% to Rs 153.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12971 shares in the past one month.
Max Ventures and Industries Ltd shed 4.31% to Rs 117.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44741 shares in the past one month.
