Auto stocks ease

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 134.47 points or 0.56% at 23868.42 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.06%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.02%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 1.65%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.4%),Bosch Ltd (down 0.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.79%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.7%), Cummins India Ltd (down 0.49%), and Escorts Ltd (down 0%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.47%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.63%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.04%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 216.47 or 0.36% at 59196.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73 points or 0.41% at 17638.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 148.36 points or 0.53% at 28074.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.09 points or 0.43% at 8727.98.

On BSE,1819 shares were trading in green, 1341 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

