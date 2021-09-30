Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 48.83 points or 0.61% at 7925.08 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.49%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 1.25%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.21%),Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 1.13%),GOCL Corporation Ltd (down 0.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.93%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.72%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.58%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.56%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.54%).

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (up 3.16%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.76%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.62%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 216.47 or 0.36% at 59196.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73 points or 0.41% at 17638.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 148.36 points or 0.53% at 28074.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.09 points or 0.43% at 8727.98.

On BSE,1819 shares were trading in green, 1341 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)