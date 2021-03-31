Ultratech Cement repays loan worth Rs 5,000 cr

The cement major said that it has prepaid its long-term loans amounting to Rs 5,000 crore, in line with the company's endeavour to maintain optimal capital structure.The company said that the loan repayments have been done through free cash flows that the company has generated over the last few quarters despite the challenging circumstances and severe business interruptions during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
Shares of Ultratech Cement rose 0.45% to Rs 6,821.05 on BSE.
The company reported 122.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,584.58 crore on 17.4% increase in net sales to Rs 12,254.12 crore in Q3 December 2019.
UltraTech Cement manufactures a range of products that cater to construction needs from foundation to finish, including ordinary portland cement (OPC), portland blast furnace slag cement (PSC), portland pozzolana cement (PPC), white cement including white cement-based products and ready-mix concrete.
