Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate National Highways and Namami Gange projects Uttarakhand tomorrow

Projects amounting to Rs 5894 crore to be inaugurated at in tomorrow

for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for NH and Namami Gange works amounting to Rs 5894 crore at in tomorrow. He will be accompanied by Chief

The will lay the foundation stone for seven NH projects worth Rs 5555 Crore. These include the balance work under package one on 14.948 km long road from to Laltappar on Haridwar-Dehradun section of NH-58 and 72, to be built at a cost of Rs 350 crore, the balance work under package two on 22.2 km long road from Laltappar to Mahkampur on Haridwar-Dehradun section of NH-72 to be built at a cost of Rs 244 crore, widening (to two lanes with paved shoulders) of 46 km long NH-334A from Purkazi to and Haridwar at a cost of Rs 93 crore, construction of 1.05 km elevated section with main bridge over Mayapuri scrap channel on NH-58 in Haridwar at a cost of Rs 45 crore, widening to four lanes of 71.614 km long NH-74 from Haridwar to Nagina at a cost of Rs 827 crore, construction of 53.3 km long NH-73 and 72A from Roorki to Chhutmulpur and Gagalheri and from Chhutmulpur to Ganeshpur at a cost of Rs 942 crore, and work of preparing DPR for construction of 49.4 km long Ring Road in Haridwar at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

The Minister will dedicate to the public three projects including the strengthening of 32.3 km long built at a cost of Rs 13.97 crore, construction of three bridges of 210 mtrs, 75 mtrs and 90 mtrs on Jolly Grant-Thanon-Raipur-Sahasradhara road at a cost of Rs 40.1 crore.

will also dedicate to the public, Ghats constructed at a cost of Rs 339.18 crore under Namami Gange programme. These include Chandi Ghat River Front Development project in Haridwar, on the of Ganga, downstream of Bhimgoda Barrage. The project cost Rs 69.18 Crore. The other projects to be inaugurated are 20 ghats and 16 crematoria at various places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri Grahwal, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar and Chamoli districts.

