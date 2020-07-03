NLC India firms up on raising Rs 500 cr via commercial papers

NLC India rose 1.10% to Rs 45.90 after the company said it allotted 10,000 commercial papers (CPs) having face value of Rs 5 lakh each aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

The company on Friday (5 July) said it allotted CPs worth Rs 200 crore to State Bank of India, while CPs worth Rs 200 crore and Rs 100 crore were allotted to Nippon India Money Market Fund and Nippon India Low Duration Fund, respectively.

The NLC India stock fell 3.2% in the past four sessions to end at Rs 45.40 on Thursday, from its recent closing high of Rs 46.90 on 26 June 2020.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' company engaged in fossil fuel mining sector and thermal power generation. The Government of India holds 79.20% stake in the company as on 31 March 2020.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 0.50% to Rs 497.57 crore on 24.6% jump in net sales to Rs 3,069.33 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)