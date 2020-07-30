NLC India issues bonds aggregating Rs 500 cr

NLC India has decided to raise Rs. 500 crore (with a base issue size of Rs. 125 crore and Green Shoe Option to retain oversubscription upto Rs 375 crore.

Green Shoe Option is reserved for BHARAT BOND ETF by NLC India) through private placement of Unsecured, Noncumulative, Non-Convertible, Redeemable, Taxable Bonds (Series II of 2020) in the nature of Debentures at a coupon of 5.34% p.a. as per the bidding process held on 29 July 2020.

