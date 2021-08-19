RIL shuts Nagothane manufacturing unit till 25 Aug

Reliance Industries (RIL) has taken shutdown of its manufacturing units at Nagothane, Maharashtra to assure reliability and integrity of operations.
"Product supplies to customers will continue through available stocks and diverting from other manufacturing sites," it said in a statement.
The complex is expected to be back into normal operation from 25 August 2021, it added.
RIL reported a 7.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,273 crore on a 58.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,39,949 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
RIL is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.
The RIL scrip rose 0.35% to settle at Rs 2,171.55 on Wednesday, 18 August 2021. The domestic equity market is shut today, 19 August 2021, on account of Muharram.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU