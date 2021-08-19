RIL shuts Nagothane manufacturing unit till 25 Aug

Reliance Industries (RIL) has taken shutdown of its manufacturing units at Nagothane, Maharashtra to assure reliability and integrity of operations.

"Product supplies to customers will continue through available stocks and diverting from other manufacturing sites," it said in a statement.

The complex is expected to be back into normal operation from 25 August 2021, it added.

RIL reported a 7.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,273 crore on a 58.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,39,949 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

RIL is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

The RIL scrip rose 0.35% to settle at Rs 2,171.55 on Wednesday, 18 August 2021. The domestic equity market is shut today, 19 August 2021, on account of Muharram.

