J K Cements Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2022.

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2022.

J K Cements Ltd lost 5.67% to Rs 2202.4 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5077 shares in the past one month.

Hindalco Industries Ltd crashed 4.74% to Rs 590.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd tumbled 4.70% to Rs 1634.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7326 shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd pared 4.69% to Rs 325.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17000 shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd slipped 4.53% to Rs 121.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)