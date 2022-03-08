Volumes soar at TTK Prestige Ltd counter

TTK Prestige Ltd clocked volume of 21.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 33.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63570 shares

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, J K Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 March 2022.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd saw volume of 189.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.40% to Rs.366.00. Volumes stood at 40.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd notched up volume of 33.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.85% to Rs.215.50. Volumes stood at 6.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd clocked volume of 21.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.81% to Rs.748.00. Volumes stood at 6.45 lakh shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd clocked volume of 4.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.86% to Rs.2,199.95. Volumes stood at 4.47 lakh shares in the last session.

