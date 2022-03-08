Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

DCM Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, ANG Lifesciences India Ltd and Arihant Superstructures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 March 2022.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 6.67% to Rs 4.2 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41673 shares in the past one month.

DCM Ltd lost 5.43% to Rs 87.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3784 shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 92.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 256.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39543 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Superstructures Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 120.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82591 shares in the past one month.

