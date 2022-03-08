GMDC snaps 4-day wining streak; adds over 134% in three months

-
ALSO READ
Bata India snaps four-day wining streak; adds over 6% in four days
Benchmarks snap seven-day wining streak; realty stocks tumble
Lincoln Pharma snaps four-day wining streak; adds over 56% in six months
Sensex rallies 534 pts, snaps 4-day losing streak; NSE VIX below 17 mark
Australia Market snaps two-day losing streak
-
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) slipped 1.79% to Rs 164.60, amid some bit of profit booking.
The stock had advanced 26.35% in the past four sessions to end at Rs 167.60 yesterday, from its recent closing low of Rs 132.65 recorded on 28 February 2022.
In the past three months, the stock had zoomed 134.35% while the benchmark Sensex has lost 9.84% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 67.798. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock is currently trading 5.40% below its 52-week high of Rs 174 hit today. It has risen 216.54 % from its 52-week low of Rs 52 recorded on 22 April 2021.
The scrip was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 113.73, 92.36 and 81.43, respectively.
GMDC is one of the leading mining player in India. It is State Public Undertaking of the Government of Gujarat. It currently has five operational lignite mines located in Kutch, south Gujarat, and Bhavnagar region. It is purportedly the largest merchant seller of lignite in the country.
On a consolidated basis, GMDC reported net profit of Rs 149.82 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales surged 120.06% to Rs 724.58 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU