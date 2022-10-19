NMDC Ltd Slips 0.65%

NMDC Ltd has added 3.85% over last one month compared to 1.76% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.16% rise in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd fell 0.65% today to trade at Rs 130.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.23% to quote at 18591.93. The index is down 1.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd decreased 0.64% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 0.6% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 15.06 % over last one year compared to the 4.02% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has added 3.85% over last one month compared to 1.76% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.16% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 37904 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 175.4 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.6 on 15 Jul 2022.

