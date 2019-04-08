NMDC Ltd soars 1.66%, rises for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 107.05, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.16% in last one year as compared to a 12.01% gain in and a 13.06% gain in the Metal index.

rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 107.05, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 11626.15. The Sensex is at 38784.41, down 0.2%. has dropped around 3.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3132.35, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 107.7, up 1.41% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 10.16% in last one year as compared to a 12.01% gain in NIFTY and a 13.06% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 7.5 based on earnings ending December 18.

