Jai Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Business Standard

Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and Gujarat Gas Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2019.

Jai Corp Ltd spiked 9.05% to Rs 120.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd soared 7.71% to Rs 139.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15290 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd surged 7.68% to Rs 97.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd added 6.43% to Rs 679.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7601 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Gas Ltd spurt 5.87% to Rs 162.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 12:00 IST

