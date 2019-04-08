Jai Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Real Estate Ltd, Financial Services Ltd and Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2019.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Real Estate Ltd, Financial Services Ltd and Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2019.

spiked 9.05% to Rs 120.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

soared 7.71% to Rs 139.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15290 shares in the past one month.

Real Estate Ltd surged 7.68% to Rs 97.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Financial Services Ltd added 6.43% to Rs 679.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7601 shares in the past one month.

Ltd spurt 5.87% to Rs 162.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)