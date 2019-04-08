Volumes jump at Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd counter

-
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd witnessed volume of 17 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.25 lakh shares
Jai Corp Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 April 2019.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd witnessed volume of 17 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.89% to Rs.98.60. Volumes stood at 4.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Jai Corp Ltd recorded volume of 6.39 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.32% to Rs.121.90. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 46067 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18169 shares. The stock slipped 1.10% to Rs.210.60. Volumes stood at 8621 shares in the last session.
South Indian Bank Ltd recorded volume of 39.94 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.71% to Rs.17.85. Volumes stood at 25.79 lakh shares in the last session.
Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 18426 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8648 shares. The stock slipped 1.93% to Rs.210.95. Volumes stood at 16353 shares in the last session.
