No Change In Interest Rates Of Small Savings Schemes Says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated today that the interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021.
Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn, she noted.
